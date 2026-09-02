Tamil Nadu to set up investment promotion commission

The Industries secretary will be the member-convener of the commission, which will have up to 20 other members. Five investment or industry experts may be invited as special invitees. As per the Bill, directions issued by the commission to State nodal agencies, single-window committees and departments will be binding. The commission will also review industrial land allotted for industrial use but remaining undeveloped. It will examine the utilisation of land allotted by SIPCOT, TIDCO, SIDCO, TAHDCO and ELCOT, among other State agencies.

The Bill also proposes to streamline the timeline for regulatory approvals. Where State laws or subordinate legislation prescribe more than 21 days, or do not specify a deadline, the approval period will generally be deemed to be reduced to 21 days. However, the provision will not override a longer timeline prescribed under a Central law.