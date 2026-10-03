Tamil Nadu to seek Centre‘s clearance for Rameswaram Airport

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has decided to apply to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for site clearance, the initial approval required for establishing an airport at the selected location.

The proposed airport is planned on approximately 600 acres at Manikaneri. The site was finalised in January this year following inspections by a team from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Rameswaram attracts tourists and pilgrims visiting the Ramanathaswamy temple, Dhanushkodi, Arichalmunai and the memorial of former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

However, visitors currently depend on road and rail transport to reach the destination. The State government announced the airport proposal in 2025, citing the need to improve connectivity, encourage economic activity and support the development of tourist attractions in and around Rameswaram.