Tamil Nadu to see rainfall, dip in temperatures after summer peak

CHENNAI: With the end of Tamil Nadu's peak summer spell, heavy rain has been forecast for more than 15 districts in the state, the weather office said here on Friday.
The peak phase of summer, known as 'Agni Natchathiram', lasted from May 4 to 28.
A latest bulletin from the India Metereological Department (IMD) here said the heat wave conditions continued till Thursday, with temperatures crossing 38 degree celsius in more than 10 districts, including Chennai.
The IMD has predicted heavy rains in districts such as Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Nilgiris, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Tirupattur, Tiruppur, Salem, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts during the next 24 hours starting from Friday.
It also indicated a gradual fall in maximum temperature across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas from May 31.
In the last 24 hours, Neyyoor in Kanniyakumari recorded maximum rainfall of six cms, followed by Avinasi in Tiruppur district, which registered four cms during the last 24 hours.