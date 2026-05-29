Tamil Nadu to see rainfall, dip in temperatures after summer peak

The peak phase of summer, known as 'Agni Natchathiram', lasted from May 4 to 28.

A latest bulletin from the India Metereological Department (IMD) here said the heat wave conditions continued till Thursday, with temperatures crossing 38 degree celsius in more than 10 districts, including Chennai.

The IMD has predicted heavy rains in districts such as Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Nilgiris, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Tirupattur, Tiruppur, Salem, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts during the next 24 hours starting from Friday.