Tamil Nadu to see rain as low-pressure area likely over Arabian Sea

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department has indicated the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea in the second week of May, raising the possibility of an early onset of the southwest monsoon.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai, a trough extending from south interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar across Tamil Nadu is influencing current weather conditions. As a result, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) is likely in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on May 1.
Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in districts including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul and Erode.
In Chennai and its suburbs, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with maximum temperatures around 40–41°C and minimum temperatures near 29–30°C. High humidity levels may lead to discomfort.
The IMD has further noted that the southwest monsoon, which usually begins in June, may set in earlier this year, likely during the second week of May.