Tamil Nadu to run 9,000 buses for lakhs returning to Chennai post-Deepavali

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Transport Department announced on Thursday that 9,000 buses will be operated from today (November 1) for those who will be heading back to Chennai after the Deepavali festival and the long weekend.

A total of 10,784 buses, including 2,172 special buses in addition to the usual fleet of 2,092 buses, were operated from October 28 to 30, to accommodate passengers travelling to their hometowns for Deepavali, the department said, as quoted in a Daily Thanthi report.

By midnight on October 30, approximately 5,76,358 passengers had utilised these bus services, with an additional 1,50,510 passengers making advance bookings, the statement read.

For the convenience of the public, buses were operated from major bus terminals at Koyambedu, Madhavaram, and Tambaram.

Meanwhile, the state transport department added that private buses, trains, and cars were widely used for travel during the Deepavali festival, with an estimated 15 lakh people having travelled to their hometowns for the festival.