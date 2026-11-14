Tamil Nadu to rope in SHGs to run ration shops

According to a circular issued by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies G Latha on November 12, as many as 1,890 posts — 1,714 salespersons and 176 packers — were vacant in cooperative fair price shops as of August 31, 2026, adding to the workload of employees, prompting the department to explore an interim staffing arrangement.

SHG members will be selected through district-level committees and deployed after they undergo training in ration shop operations, including electronic point-of-sale transactions, biometric authentication, food security entitlements and stock management. To qualify, an SHG must have been functioning for at least five years and have no outstanding bank loans. The qualification for the sales position is Class 12 and packer positions is Class 10.