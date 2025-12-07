Tamil Nadu to roll out Wi-Fi across government engineering, polytechnic colleges

CHENNAI: The Higher Education department has decided to roll out Wi-Fi connections across all state-run engineering and polytechnic colleges in place of the existing internet connections to provide enhanced facilities for the students.

There are 11 government engineering colleges and 54 polytechnic colleges, currently, in Tamil Nadu, and these institutions were using internet connections without a Wi-Fi facility, said a senior Higher Education department official.

"There were many requests from students, faculty members and administration staff in state-owned engineering and polytechnic colleges to provide Wi-Fi connection. So, it was decided to establish the latest Wi-Fi facility," the official told DT Next.

The rolled-out Wi-Fi can be accessed both via laptops and mobile phones to use for varied academic purposes, the official said.

Stating that the colleges will be using the institution's development funds for Wi-Fi connectivity, he said, "The internet facility will be available around the college campus only".

A common and protected password would be given to the students, faculty members, and administrative staff of the respective colleges, and the Wi-Fi facility will be tailored according to the bandwidth required by the beneficiaries. Depending on the requirement, the facility would be upgraded periodically, the official said.

"Over 30,000 students will benefit from the internet connection, and the facility will also be extended to Arts and Science colleges besides vocational institutions," he said.

The official said the Wi-Fi internet connection will be properly maintained, especially in the monsoon season, so that the beneficiaries will get uninterrupted internet. "The internet usage of each beneficiary will also be monitored," he added.