Tamil Nadu to roll out single-window system for PhD admissions across State varsities

Making a statement in the House, the Minister said the new mechanism is aimed at ensuring transparency, uniformity and safeguarding students’ academic interests in research admissions.

“At present, universities such as Periyar University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and Thiruvalluvar University follow a single-window system for PhD admissions. It has now been decided to extend this model to all State universities functioning under the Higher Education department,” he said.

Under the proposed framework, admissions to doctoral programmes will be conducted through an online single-window counselling process at the respective university level. Universities will publish details of research disciplines, available seats, recognised supervisors and vacancies under each guide to enable informed choices by applicants.