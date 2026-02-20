Tamil Nadu to roll out single-window system for PhD admissions across State varsities

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will implement a unified single-window counselling system for admissions to PhD programmes in all State-run universities under the Higher Education department, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan announced in the Assembly.
Making a statement in the House, the Minister said the new mechanism is aimed at ensuring transparency, uniformity and safeguarding students’ academic interests in research admissions.
“At present, universities such as Periyar University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and Thiruvalluvar University follow a single-window system for PhD admissions. It has now been decided to extend this model to all State universities functioning under the Higher Education department,” he said.
Under the proposed framework, admissions to doctoral programmes will be conducted through an online single-window counselling process at the respective university level. Universities will publish details of research disciplines, available seats, recognised supervisors and vacancies under each guide to enable informed choices by applicants.
“Students will be able to indicate their preferences for research fields, institutions and supervisors. This will ensure transparency in admissions and protect the academic interests of research scholars,” Chezhiaan said.
A coordinated software platform will be developed to monitor the process at the State level. The system will track every stage, from admission and allocation of research supervisors to submission of theses and completion of programmes.
The platform will also facilitate guidance to students and help address queries related to admissions and research procedures, the Minister added.