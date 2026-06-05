Tamil Nadu to revamp empty bottle buyback scheme

He further submitted that the government will undertake a "complete revamp" of the scheme and is exploring ways to avoid involving TASMAC staff in the collection of empty bottles, while also making efforts to address issues faced by the staff.

The bench observed that when an additional Rs 10 per bottle is collected under the bottle return scheme, the same must be clearly reflected in the receipt, and that such collection of Rs 10 should not be treated as a licence to levy excess charges on consumers.

Thereafter, the court directed that a comprehensive report on the revamp of the bottle return scheme be filed within eight weeks and posted the matter to July 10.