Tamil Nadu to rely on finance panel funds for Jal Jeevan Mission

The issue comes close on the heels of the State raising concerns over the revised funding pattern for the VB-GRAM-G rural employment scheme, which it says will impose an additional financial burden.

The State government recently approved the implementation of JJM 2.0, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil.

According to official estimates, JJM 2.0 will be implemented at a total cost of Rs 18,123.05 crore over the next five years. The Centre's share has been pegged at Rs 9,025.68 crore, while the State will contribute Rs 9,097.37 crore.