Tamil Nadu to reconstitute school-level management committees

CHENNAI: The School Management Committees (SMCs) operating in State-run schools are set to be reconstituted, as the tenure of the older committee recently expired.
Government schools across the State have been instructed by the School Education Department to begin forming SMCs for the next two academic years, with parent and teacher representatives and, mandatorily, alumni members.
As part of this process, school principals will meet with parents and conduct awareness sessions on the importance of SMCs.
They will also identify interested candidates and complete the election process by the end of September, as directed by the department.
The SMCs, formed to undertake administrative responsibilities and support the overall functioning of schools, both for academics and otherwise, comprise 24 members.
The panel includes 14 parent representatives, one teacher, the school head, two community representatives including an elected representative, one educationist and four alumni.
Former students who studied for at least two years in the same or another government school and have completed Class 10 are eligible to serve as alumni representatives, the department clarified.