Tamil Nadu to provide loan assistance for farmers to set up livestock farms: Mano Thangaraj

CHENNAI: State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Friday informed that the government is devising a strategy to procure all milk from each and every farmer across Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters here, Mano Thangaraj said steps are being taken to create a situation where it is better to supply milk to Aavin than other milk cooperatives or private companies.

“Aavin’s milk procurement was 26 lakh litres per day when I took charge as the Minister for Milk and Dairy Development. But, now it has increased to 36 lakh litres per day. Sales of Aavin’s other value added products have also increased,” he said, adding that the Aavin’s milk procurement will definitely increase to over 40 lakh litres per day in the coming days.

Responding to the question of Amul’s entry into Tamil Nadu’s milk shed area, he said that all markets are open to everyone due to globalisation.

Further, he said that loan assistance would be provided to the farmers to set up livestock farms, which will help the Aavin to increase the production of milk in the future.