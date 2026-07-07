Tamil Nadu to make online ‘no-visit’ property registration mandatory for first sales from August 17

Under the new system, builders and land developers must submit registration documents online through a dedicated login on the Registration Department portal. Buyers, sellers and witnesses must upload their Aadhaar details, complete identity verification using fingerprints or iris scan, and make the payment online. There will be no need to visit the Sub-Registrar Office to complete the registration.

If the Sub-Registrar requires additional information, applicants can submit it online within 30 days. Registered documents, along with the payment receipt carrying the Sub-Registrar's digital signature, will be sent online on the same day or the next working day. Documents can be downloaded for up to 60 days after registration.