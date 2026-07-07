Tamil Nadu to make online ‘no-visit’ property registration mandatory for first sales from August 17

CHENNAI: People buying a plot or flat directly from a developer in Tamil Nadu will no longer have to visit a Sub-Registrar Office for document registration. The State government will make its online "No-Visit Document Registration" system mandatory for the first sale of plots and flats from August 17, 2026, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister Logesh Tamilselvan announced on Monday.
Under the new system, builders and land developers must submit registration documents online through a dedicated login on the Registration Department portal. Buyers, sellers and witnesses must upload their Aadhaar details, complete identity verification using fingerprints or iris scan, and make the payment online. There will be no need to visit the Sub-Registrar Office to complete the registration.
If the Sub-Registrar requires additional information, applicants can submit it online within 30 days. Registered documents, along with the payment receipt carrying the Sub-Registrar's digital signature, will be sent online on the same day or the next working day. Documents can be downloaded for up to 60 days after registration.
Speaking after a review meeting of the Registration Department in Chennai, the minister said the government has been taking steps since assuming office on May 10, 2026, to eliminate corruption in the registration process and improve transparency. Officials have also been instructed to ensure faster document registration, provide better facilities for the public and hand over registered documents without delay.
The minister said legal amendments have been made to the Registration Act, 1908 to give full legal recognition to online registration.
The minister said the government has issued transfer orders for 259 Sub-Registrars since taking office. This has filled vacancies in 249 Sub-Registrar offices, along with 10 administrative Sub-Registrar posts.
He added that the transfers were made based on officers' requests, merit and administrative needs. Permanent Sub-Registrars have now been posted in offices with high registration volumes to improve public service.
According to the minister, the new online system will allow people to submit documents at any time from anywhere. It is expected to reduce crowding at busy Sub-Registrar offices, balance the workload between offices, speed up registrations and reduce waiting time for the public.
A dedicated help centre will also be set up to assist users with technical or procedural queries related to the new online registration system.