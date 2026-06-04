Tamil Nadu to lose 125 medical seats due to TVK: Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, urging his immediate intervention to prevent 152 vacant super-speciality medical seats from being surrendered to the All-India Quota.
He alleged that this situation arose because the current TVK-led government failed to present proper arguments before the Supreme Court recently. He wrote the letter mentioning the Supreme Court's order dated May 29, which directed that these 152 super-speciality medical seats in Tamil Nadu be transferred to the All India Quota.
Detailing the background of the case, a petition was moved in the Supreme Court by an individual named Tamilvani, seeking the transfer of these vacant seats to the national pool.
During the subsequent hearings on May 25 and 29, the counsel representing the Tamil Nadu government failed to present key arguments.
Warning of the long-term impact of this decision, Udhayanidhi pointed out that surrendering these seats would drastically affect the career progression of in-service doctors in Tamil Nadu. He urged the Chief Minister to intervene immediately to rectify the legal stance, halt the surrender of the seats, and ensure local in-service government doctors retain access to these advanced specialised courses.