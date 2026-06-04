Tamil Nadu to lose 125 medical seats due to TVK: Udhayanidhi Stalin

He alleged that this situation arose because the current TVK-led government failed to present proper arguments before the Supreme Court recently. He wrote the letter mentioning the Supreme Court's order dated May 29, which directed that these 152 super-speciality medical seats in Tamil Nadu be transferred to the All India Quota.

Detailing the background of the case, a petition was moved in the Supreme Court by an individual named Tamilvani, seeking the transfer of these vacant seats to the national pool.