Tamil Nadu to launch foot care initiative 'Padham Padhukaappom Thittam'

CHENNAI: To improve the healthcare for patients with diabetes, the State government passed orders on Monday to launch a foot care initiative under the Padham Padhukaappom Thittam (PPT) across TN. It will offer early screening and treatment options for patients at risk of diabetes, and the ones who have it.

PPT is expected to screen over 80 lakh diabetic patients across the State, and aims to prevent, and also treat diabetes-related foot complications.

As per the order, the State government has allocated Rs 26.62 crore for the initiative, and will establish diabetic foot screening in all 2,336 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and also diabetic foot clinics in 100 government hospitals and 35 medical college hospitals. Among these, 15 medical colleges will offer advanced surgical care for severe cases.

Tamil Nadu has about 80 lakh people with diabetes. Foot complications, if not addressed early, often result in serious health consequences, including infection, ulceration, and in severe cases, lower limb amputation. Reports suggest that approximately 85% of all diabetic-related amputations are preventable through timely diagnosis and intervention.

PPT focuses on identifying conditions like peripheral neuropathy and blood vessel occlusion, which are common precursors to diabetic foot complications and ensuring protocol-based early intervention. It will provide services to take care of ulcer prevention, wound care, surgical services and rehabilitation.

The scheme was launched as a pilot project in Thanjavur with over 1.68 lakh diabetic patients screened for foot complications. To implement the scheme, the State Health Department has entered into a MoU with Coimbatore Ganga Hospital for technical expertise in surgical offloading, wound care, and rehabilitation.