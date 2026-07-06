Tamil Nadu government to host World Tamil Conference

CHENNAI: The State government has begun preparations to organise the World Tamil Conference in Coimbatore, marking the State’s bid to host the global event 15 years after the last one was held in the city in 2010.
Senior government officials said preliminary work is under way to obtain Chief Minister Vijay’s approval for the conference, with a formal announcement expected shortly.
The conference is being planned to connect Tamils around the world. Unlike previous editions held at a single venue, the government is considering organising parallel events in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, alongside the main conference in Coimbatore, to encourage wider participation from the global Tamil diaspora.
A committee headed by minister Rajmohan is holding consultations with officials on the conference’s format, venue and other arrangements. The move comes after DMK government’s earlier attempt failed in 2025.