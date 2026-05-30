Tamil Nadu to get full-time police chief after nine-month gap

In the run up to the Assembly elections, the Election Commission replaced Venkataraman with Sandeep Rai Rathore, who continued to head the police force even after the new government assumed charge.

Last week, the Union Public Service Commission had cleared a panel of three senior IPS officers —Rajeev Kumar, Sandeep Rai Rathore, and Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal – for appointment as the HoPF of Tamil Nadu.

A 1994-batch IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, Aggarwal has served in several important posts, including as the Commissioner of Chennai and Madurai, before his central deputation.

Once appointed, he will remain the HoPF for a fixed tenure of two years from the date of assuming office as per the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.