Tamil Nadu to get a break from rainfall activity for a week: Weather dept

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu might get a break from heavy rainfall activity at least for a week due to a change in wind flow pattern over the sea, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Monday.

"After the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal weakened and moved towards the north, it resulted in a change in the wind flow pattern. So, the rainfall activity has reduced for a week and maximum temperature might surge above normal in the state, especially in east coastal areas including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days," said P Senthamarai Kannan, Director of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.

However, since moisture continues to persist over coastal districts of the state due to the recently moved system over the sea, there are chances of mild showers in one or two places for the next two days, the RMC added.

Additionally, the weather department said that as per extended range predictions by dynamical models, normal to slightly above normal rainfall is very likely over districts in the Western Ghats and some northern districts of the state, till July 25.

Also, heavy rain is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu from August 1, as a new system is likely to form over the sea. If not, dry weather conditions are expected to prevail over the state, the official said.

Meanwhile, while issuing an alert for strong winds, the offical said, "The change in wind pattern has led to strong winds over the Gulf of Mannar, adjoining the south Tamil Nadu coast and Comorin area. The wind speed is likely to prevail at 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph for the next two days."

In this situation, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea, he added.