Soon, 498 EV charging stations along national highways in Tamil Nadu under PM E-Drive scheme

This initiative is under the PM E-Drive scheme, marking a significant push to strengthen EV infrastructure across the country.

The Union government has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore as subsidy support for the project. Of the total charging stations planned, 498 will be set up in Tamil Nadu during the first phase.

The selected corridors in Tamil Nadu include key routes connecting Chennai, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi and Bengaluru.