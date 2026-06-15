Soon, 498 EV charging stations along national highways in Tamil Nadu under PM E-Drive scheme

CHENNAI: The Centre has approved the installation of 4,874 public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across 74 major national highway corridors, according to a Thanthi TV report.
This initiative is under the PM E-Drive scheme, marking a significant push to strengthen EV infrastructure across the country.
The Union government has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore as subsidy support for the project. Of the total charging stations planned, 498 will be set up in Tamil Nadu during the first phase.
The selected corridors in Tamil Nadu include key routes connecting Chennai, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi and Bengaluru.
Of 74 major routes, 50 corridors have been earmarked for electric cars and buses, while 24 freight corridors have been selected for electric cargo vehicles and e-trucks.
The project aims to create a wider charging network along highways to support long-distance EV travel and freight movement.
The Centre has approved Rs 503 crore for the installation of 4,874 charging stations across the country, while the broader PM E-Drive scheme provides a subsidy allocation of Rs 2,000 crore for EV charging infrastructure development.