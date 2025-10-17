Tamil Nadu to form commission to curb honour killings, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced the formation of a state commission to prevent honour killings, raise public awareness, and recommend a dedicated law to address the issue.

The commission will be headed by retired judge KN Basha and will include senior officials under his leadership. It will seek the opinion of affected people and various segments of society before submitting its recommendations to the government.

"There should be a movement created to spread awareness against honour killings," CM Stalin said.

The Chief Minister added that, based on the commission's recommendations, the state government will introduce a specific law to curb honour killings and ensure justice for victims.

Earlier, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and Member of Parliament Thol. Thirumavalavan reiterated the need for special legislation to prevent the increasing number of "honour killings" in Tamil Nadu and other states.

"We have been continuously demanding a special law to curb honour killings. We've raised the issue in Parliament as well. Democratic forces are consistently voicing against caste- and religion-based murders happening across the country, but the Union government is indifferent. Even the Supreme Court has instructed that a special law be enacted, and in the meantime, has issued guidelines to the police for preventive measures. Unfortunately, no state police force is following those guidelines," Thirumavalavan told reporters at the airport