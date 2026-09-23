Tamil Nadu to face floods in Oct-Dec, drought next year: El Nino panel

The committee, headed by Dr Sivananda Pai, head, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, India Meteorological Department, submitted its preliminary report to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay recently, calling for advance preparedness to deal with multiple and contrasting weather risks during 2026 and 2027.

The committee's assessment indicates excess rainfall over the southern peninsular region this October-December, and it has advised the government to prepare for heavy rainfall, urban flooding and riverine flooding during the northeast monsoon.

At the same time, the committee has cautioned that rainfall may not be uniform across the State. Areas experiencing deficient or uneven rainfall could face water scarcity, reduced reservoir inflows and drought stress. The committee has consequently recommended that preparedness should not focus only on either floods or drought, but it should address both possibilities.