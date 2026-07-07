Tamil Nadu to crackdown on counterfeit Kancheepuram sarees, middlemen

Minister for Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi M Vijay Balaji said a comprehensive action plan would be drawn up through a review meeting to be held under the District Collector and the department secretary to curb the sale of counterfeit silk sarees and dismantle unauthorised intermediary networks operating in Kancheepuram.

The Minister addressed the reporters after chairing a review meeting at the Silk Park in Kancheepuram.

The meeting also examined proposals to integrate the Silk Park with the Tourism Department and develop Kancheepuram into a textile tourism destination.