Tamil Nadu to crackdown on counterfeit Kancheepuram sarees, middlemen

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday (July 6) announced a crackdown on fake Kancheepuram silk sarees and fraudulent middlemen, signalling a fresh push to protect the state's iconic handloom brand and safeguard the interests of traditional weavers.
Minister for Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi M Vijay Balaji said a comprehensive action plan would be drawn up through a review meeting to be held under the District Collector and the department secretary to curb the sale of counterfeit silk sarees and dismantle unauthorised intermediary networks operating in Kancheepuram.
The Minister addressed the reporters after chairing a review meeting at the Silk Park in Kancheepuram.
The meeting also examined proposals to integrate the Silk Park with the Tourism Department and develop Kancheepuram into a textile tourism destination.
On the demand for a wage revision for handloom weavers, Vijay Balaji said the government would first consult the weaving community before placing their views before Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for an appropriate decision.
The Minister said the government was working on expanding handloom production beyond silk sarees by promoting other textile products for overseas markets. Discussions also focused on enhancing Kancheepuram's contribution to Tamil Nadu's textile production and exports by 2030.
He said an enumeration of weavers attached to financially distressed silk cooperative societies was under way and that measures to improve their livelihood would be announced after the exercise was completed.
Vijay Balaji further said modern technology would be introduced to make the handloom sector more attractive to young people.
He also assured that the free dhotis and sarees to be distributed for the Pongal festival this year would be manufactured to improved quality standards.