Tamil Nadu to celebrate 75th anniversary of Indian Constitution

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Sunday announced a series of events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution of India.

“As part of the celebrations, the Preamble of the Constitution will be read out in all government offices, schools, and colleges across the state on November 26, 2024, at 11 a.m.,” Stalin said in a statement.

According to his order, the reading of the Preamble will take place in all departments of the Secretariat, departmental headquarters, High Court, District Collectorate offices, other government offices, and PSUs.

Along with the Preamble reading, the government has also planned debate competitions, seminars, and quiz programs on the basic principles of the Constitution of India and constitutional norms in schools and colleges.

The events are aimed at promoting awareness and understanding of the Indian Constitution, which came into effect on November 26, 1949.

Stalin also instructed all concerned authorities to ensure the successful conduct of the events and to encourage participation from students, teachers, and government officials.