Tamil Nadu to allow culling of wild boars selectively, announces Forest Minister

CHENNAI: State Forest Minister M Mathiventhan has announced that the department will notify Tamil Nadu State Forest Policy 2024 to replace a similar policy notified in 2018 to keep the policy in line with the evolving forest management strategies.

Following the footsteps of neighbouring Kerala, Tamil Nadu has decided to allow culling of wild boars that are venturing out of forest areas and damaging crops in several parts of the state. Mathiventhan announced that the measures would be taken to prevent crop damages that affect the livelihood of farmers. “A special committee was formed to look into the issue. The committee reviewed the wild boars culling measures taken in Kerala and submitted its report,” he said.

Also, another announcement was made to notify Tamil Nadu Preservation of Trees (Government Lands) Act, 2024. Guidelines will be issued under the Act for cutting trees in government lands. Promotion of community-based eco-tourism in Rameswaram Island at Rs 15 crore and setting up of a crocodile conservation center at Anaikarai in Kumbakonam Range at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore are announced.

The department will also prepare a Trekking Atlas with 40 trekking routes at Rs 4 crore apart from setting up a dark sky park at Kolli Hills in Namakkal at Rs 1 crore.