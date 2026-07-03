Tamil Nadu to adopt district-specific investment plan: Minister S Keerthana

COIMBATORE: Minister for Industries S Keerthana on Friday said the state government is adopting a district-specific investment strategy by identifying the skill base available in each district.
Speaking to the media in Coimbatore, the minister stated that the government aims to attract industries that align with the existing talent pool in various districts. "Rather than signing MoUs randomly with companies, we plan to identify the skill base in each district and bring industries based on that assessment," she said.
Keerthana said the government's focus is on creating high-paying employment opportunities, moving beyond the current prevalence of low-skilled jobs in the State.
"Our assessment of colleges has revealed that students should be equipped with the required skills at least six months before an investor sets up operations so that they are job-ready," she said.
Claiming that nearly 25 per cent of MoUs signed in the past failed to materialise and remained only on paper, she said the present administration is striving to achieve 100 per cent project implementation.
"Our objective is to ensure that young people do not have to migrate to other states in search of employment. They should be able to find quality jobs in their own cities, such as Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai," she added.
Responding to concerns raised by industries over high power tariffs, Keerthana said the State government is expanding its focus on renewable energy to reduce energy costs. "Efforts are under way to generate solar power by installing solar panels in areas with a dense presence of ‘karuvelam’ trees," she said.
On the industry's concern over the one per cent charge levied on solar power generation, the Minister said she would discuss the matter with the concerned Minister and take up the issue for appropriate action.
Replying to a question on the long-pending expansion of Coimbatore International Airport, Keerthana said development works are currently in progress, and dedicated committees have been constituted to monitor and expedite the project's implementation.