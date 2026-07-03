Tamil Nadu to adopt district-specific investment plan: Minister S Keerthana

"Our assessment of colleges has revealed that students should be equipped with the required skills at least six months before an investor sets up operations so that they are job-ready," she said.

Claiming that nearly 25 per cent of MoUs signed in the past failed to materialise and remained only on paper, she said the present administration is striving to achieve 100 per cent project implementation.

"Our objective is to ensure that young people do not have to migrate to other states in search of employment. They should be able to find quality jobs in their own cities, such as Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai," she added.