Tamil Nadu: TNUEF, AIDWA seek special law to curb caste killings

The organisations also stressed that caste-based honour crimes were often collective and socially sanctioned and should not be treated merely as offences committed by individuals. The proposed law should cover caste mobilisation, social pressure, illegal panchayats, threats, psychological violence, collective attacks, denial of civic rights and property damage.

They sought safe houses, confidential protection, a 24x7 crisis response mechanism and a system to prevent relatives from taking protected couples into custody without judicial authorisation. They also called for Zero FIR facilities, special police cells, designated investigation and protection officers, preventive measures and identification of areas vulnerable to caste violence.

Other recommendations included special courts and prosecutors, victim and witness protection, property attachment of offenders, enhanced compensation, medical and mental health support, and financial assistance for affected students.