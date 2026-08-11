Tamil Nadu: TNUEF, AIDWA seek special law to curb caste killings

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) and the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) on Monday urged the Justice KN Basha Commission, constituted by the State government to prevent caste killings, to recommend a special law covering caste-based honour killings, harassment of inter-caste couples and the right to choose one’s partner.
A delegation comprising Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch (DSMM) national VP and former MP Subhashini Ali, AIDWA national VP Vasuki, DSMM national VP Samuel Raj, TNUEF general secretary Sugandhi and others met the commission at its office in Egmore and submitted a set of recommendations.
The organisations sought a broad definition of caste honour crimes to cover physical, emotional, psychological, social and economic violence. They also wanted the right to choose a partner to be protected irrespective of caste, religion, gotra, community, class or economic status.
They called for specific offences to be included in the proposed law, including attempts to separate couples, threats, assault, abduction, murder, abetment of suicide, wrongful confinement, economic and social boycott, village ostracism, illegal fines, decisions of unlawful caste panchayats, public humiliation, destruction or seizure of property, eviction, sexual violence and offences under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. “Protection should extend to the couples’ parents, relatives, friends, witnesses and those assisting them,” they stated.
The organisations also stressed that caste-based honour crimes were often collective and socially sanctioned and should not be treated merely as offences committed by individuals. The proposed law should cover caste mobilisation, social pressure, illegal panchayats, threats, psychological violence, collective attacks, denial of civic rights and property damage.
They sought safe houses, confidential protection, a 24x7 crisis response mechanism and a system to prevent relatives from taking protected couples into custody without judicial authorisation. They also called for Zero FIR facilities, special police cells, designated investigation and protection officers, preventive measures and identification of areas vulnerable to caste violence.
Other recommendations included special courts and prosecutors, victim and witness protection, property attachment of offenders, enhanced compensation, medical and mental health support, and financial assistance for affected students.
The organisations also sought incentives for inter-caste and inter-religious marriages, including educational assistance, employment and skill-development opportunities, and preferential access to government schemes.
They urged the commission to recommend adequate budgetary allocation and a government policy declaration against caste discrimination and honour crimes.