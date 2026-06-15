Tamil Nadu: Tiruvanaikoil residents oppose bar near temple

TIRUCHY: Residents of Tiruvanaikoil (TV Koil) in Tiruchy staged a protest and blocked roads, demanding the closure of a recreation club, including a bar near the temple, on Monday
The residents from the Thiruvanaikoil area who gathered at ‘Y’ Road near the check post claimed that a private bar in the name of a recreation club has been functioning near the Tiruvanaikoil Akilandeswari temple. They blocked normal vehicle movement and called for closure.
They claimed that the bar has been functioning against the norms, and it creates a nuisance and even causes a threat to the lives of the people.
They said that two youngsters had died in an accident near the bar as their two-wheeler collided after they were riding their vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
The residents claimed that they had approached the officials with petitions to close the particular bar, but they were not given any proper response. The CPI members also joined the protest.