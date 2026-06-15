Tamil Nadu: Tiruvanaikoil residents oppose bar near temple

The residents from the Thiruvanaikoil area who gathered at ‘Y’ Road near the check post claimed that a private bar in the name of a recreation club has been functioning near the Tiruvanaikoil Akilandeswari temple. They blocked normal vehicle movement and called for closure.

They claimed that the bar has been functioning against the norms, and it creates a nuisance and even causes a threat to the lives of the people.