Tamil Nadu tightens verification of teachers’ educational certificates

The department noted that delays in obtaining genuineness certificates could create administrative difficulties, particularly when teachers seek transfers, promotions or other service benefits. Officials have therefore been instructed to maintain proper records and closely monitor the progress of certificate verification.

The circular also warned that if a certificate was found to be fake or invalid, appropriate departmental action should be initiated without delay. Where necessary, further action should be taken through the competent authorities in accordance with existing procedures.

District educational authorities have been directed to communicate these instructions to the relevant officers and ensure strict compliance. The move is intended to streamline certificate authentication, prevent the use of fraudulent qualifications and ensure that only properly qualified teachers continue in educational service.