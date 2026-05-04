Tamil Nadu: Three-tier security in place for counting of votes

Patnaik said the counting of votes recorded at all 75,064 polling stations, along with postal ballots received, will be conducted at 62 designated counting centres.

The CEO said counting will begin at 8.00 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8.30 am.

“Round-wise results of all Assembly constituencies will be announced by the concerned Returning Officer (RO) using the public address system at the respective centre, and the same will be reflected in the ECINET app.”

It is the one-stop digital platform for all election-related information and services.

“A total of 10,545 personnel have been deployed for counting duty, supported by 4,624 micro-observers to ensure transparency and integrity of the process,” she added.

Police sources said approximately one lakh personnel are being deployed for security on the vote-counting day.

A comprehensive three-tier security arrangement has been established at all counting centres to ensure the integrity and smooth conduct of the counting process.

Outer perimeter of 100 meters around each counting centre will be guarded by adequate police personnel. The second tier of security covering the entry gates of the counting premises will be secured by the State Armed police. The third tier covers the "innermost security layer," including the entrance to counting halls and the EVM strong rooms and here, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will have authority.