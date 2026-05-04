Tamil Nadu: Three-tier security in place for counting of votes

CHENNAI: As votes for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections 2026 will be counted on May 4 across the state, the EC on Saturday said a three-tier security system will be in place at counting centres.
Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, in a statement, said that the first tier—a security perimeter extending 100 metres around each counting centre—has been established.
Entry within this zone will be strictly restricted to authorised personnel, she added.
Patnaik said the second tier, comprising the entry gates of the counting premises, will be secured by the State Armed Police.
“They will regulate access and prevent unauthorised movement or loitering within the premises,” she said, adding that the use of mobile phones and other communication devices will be permitted only in designated areas.
According to the CEO, the third tier—the innermost security layer, located at the entrance to the counting halls and the EVM strong rooms—will be managed by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
“Strict frisking protocols will be enforced to ensure that mobile phones and other prohibited items are not taken inside the counting halls,” she said.
She further said that, as a first-time initiative, the Election Commission of India has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system to prevent unauthorised entry into counting centres.
Patnaik said the counting of votes recorded at all 75,064 polling stations, along with postal ballots received, will be conducted at 62 designated counting centres.
The CEO said counting will begin at 8.00 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8.30 am.
“Round-wise results of all Assembly constituencies will be announced by the concerned Returning Officer (RO) using the public address system at the respective centre, and the same will be reflected in the ECINET app.”
It is the one-stop digital platform for all election-related information and services.
“A total of 10,545 personnel have been deployed for counting duty, supported by 4,624 micro-observers to ensure transparency and integrity of the process,” she added.
Police sources said approximately one lakh personnel are being deployed for security on the vote-counting day.
A comprehensive three-tier security arrangement has been established at all counting centres to ensure the integrity and smooth conduct of the counting process.
Outer perimeter of 100 meters around each counting centre will be guarded by adequate police personnel. The second tier of security covering the entry gates of the counting premises will be secured by the State Armed police. The third tier covers the "innermost security layer," including the entrance to counting halls and the EVM strong rooms and here, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will have authority.
In addition to the local police and State Armed Police, 65 companies of the CAPF have been deployed at the counting centres to further strengthen security arrangements. Further, as a first-time initiative, the Election Commission has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through ECINET with the objective of preventing unauthorised entry into counting centres.
At the third and innermost security checkpoint, entry will be permitted only upon successful verification through QR code scanning.