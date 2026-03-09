Tamil Nadu: Three killed in separate elephant attacks in Gudalur, Anthiyur

The deceased, Ningaraj (68) and Ravi (60), were residents of Karakunnu village under Devarshola Town Panchayat. According to officials, the two men went to the local bazaar on Sunday evening to purchase household essentials, but did not return home.



Their bodies were discovered by workers amid the bushes at a tea plantation on Monday morning. Shocked by the discovery, the workers alerted the police and the forest department. Officials who reached the spot conducted a preliminary inquiry and said the men were suspected to have died in an elephant attack.



Tension escalated soon after, with family members and residents refusing to allow authorities to move the bodies for a post-mortem examination.

Led by Gudalur AIADMK MLA Pon Jayaseelan, villagers staged a protest demanding stronger measures to prevent frequent elephant intrusions into human settlements.



Senior officials from the revenue, forest and police departments later reached the site and held discussions with the protesters. Authorities assured residents that additional monitoring measures would be implemented, including the installation of artificial intelligence-based surveillance cameras and faster response to distress calls related to elephant movement.