Tamil Nadu: Three die in separate road accidents

While they were nearing Valayapettai near Kumbakonam, Sivaraj, who was riding the auto, dozed off, thereby losing control and hitting the retaining wall along the road. Malathi fell down in the impact, suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot. On information, Kumbakonam Taluk police retrieved the body and registered a case.

Similarly, Ugal Kishore (28), from Tiruppur, studying post-graduation in physiotherapy in a private college in Tiruchy, was proceeding to his home town by his two-wheeler. When he was nearing Kulathupalayam on the Karur-Coimbatore National Highway, a truck hit him, and Ugal Kishore died on the spot. K-Paramathi police retrieved the body and sent it to Karur Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, S Selvarani (47), a fish vendor from Thottiyam in Tiruchy, was busy selling fish on Wednesday when a load auto hit her. She was rushed to the Thottiyam GH but did not survive. Thottiyam police retrieved the body and registered a case.