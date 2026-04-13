Tamil Nadu: Tenured teachers exempt from TET exam write for promotion

CHENNAI: Despite being given the exemption from writing Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TNTET), several tenured government school teachers have applied for the exam for promotions.
Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that the exam was mandatory for new teacher appointments and those in-service.
Importantly, teachers across India, appointed before the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, who have more than five years of service pending, will have to clear TET in two years. But, those with five and less years have been exempted.
However, with promotion likely, many senior teachers in TN have applied for the exam to be held on July 4 and 5. A senior teacher, who applied for the exam in Madurai, said, “I’ll be eligible for promotion only if I clear TET. So, I’ve decided to begin preparations after my election duties are over.”
Likewise, another teacher in Chennai added, “If I clear the exam, I can avail a promotion. If not, I can retire in three years. But, getting the promotion will increase my pay and benefits.”
Many tenured teachers speaking to DT Next noted that they were not anxious about the exam because even if they fail, they could continue their service, unlike others. “Unlike senior teachers, others have to clear the exam; else, they might lose the job.
Nevertheless, many teachers and I have started preparations, and urge the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to begin training,” added a teacher working in a city-based corporation school.