Tamil Nadu: Tentative exam dates announced for typewriting, shorthand, accountancy

CHENNAI: The Department of Technical Education has announced the schedule of technical exams such as typewriting, shorthand and accountancy, which would be conducted in February and August.

According to the tentative schedule for 2025, the notification said that online registration began on December 16. The last date for enrolment will be on January 17.

Registration will be done at https://tndtegteonline.in/GTEOnline/. After exam centres are announced, hall tickets will also be released from February10.

As per the schedule, the short hand high speed exam will be held between February 15 and 16. Exams for short-hand junior, intermediate and senior will be held from February 22-23. For accountancy junior and senior, the exam will be on February 24. On March 1, exams for typewriting junior, senior and high speed will be held. Results will be published on May 6.

For the August session, registration would start on August 16. Hall tickets will be released on August 4.

Shorthand high speed exams will start on August 9 and 10. For shorthand junior, intermediate and senior, it will be held between August 23 and 24. Accountancy junior and senior exams will be held on August 25. For typewriting junior, senior and high speed, it will be on August 30 and 31.

The notification also said that the date of notifications, examinations, and results are purely tentative. This is only for information to alert the candidates and typewriting institutes to be prepared for the examinations.