Tamil Nadu teen-turned-bonded labourer back from Pakistan border after 22 years

The exchange between volunteers from Apna Farz Seva Society and the man took place on July 16, 2022, in Jasraur village in Punjab’s Amritsar, located 10 kms from India-Pakistan border. The man had just been rescued from a 15-year bonded labour captivity at a buffalo farm.

Standing before them was a frail man in worn clothes, with dirt looking like it caked onto his body. Nearby stood an iron cot with a damp blanket, where, according to the team, he had been sleeping alongside the cattle for years. An iron chain was used to restrain him at night. “For the first six months, he talked very little,” recalled Satpal Singh, Chief Sevadar of Apna Farz Seva Society. “We got him treated at the Government Medical College in Patiala for over six months. After that, his mind gradually cleared, and then he started talking.”