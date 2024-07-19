Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board to open online portal for virtual certificate verification

CHENNAI: In a bid for more accuracy, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has decided to introduce an exclusive online certificate verification system to check the credentials of the candidates who appear for various examinations to get appointments in schools and higher educational institutions.

After the online or physical examinations, TRB is currently releasing the candidates’ final answer keys and marks. After publishing the marks, the general merit list has to be prepared according to the eligibility of the candidates, duly following the eligibility norms stipulated in the corresponding notification. Accordingly, certificate verification lists must be prepared from the general merit list duly following communal reservation norms.

A senior Higher Education Department official told DT Next that “the new certificate verification portal will have the capability to conduct two checks -- one is on-screen with the uploaded documents, and the other is physical verification by the TRB staff.”

“After completion of the certificate verification process, the portal will evaluate each candidate’s eligibility individually according to their community, qualifications and priority conditions stipulated in the notification,” he said, adding, “provisional selection lists will be prepared from the after-certificate verification merit list duly following communal reservation through the online system.”

All the candidates’ data would be mapped with the certificate verification portal. It will comprise four panels – verification, live report dashboard, admin panel, and super admin panel (clearing authorities). The official said that the certificate verification portal/system will be accessed through an intranet server. The system is expected to be launched in six months.