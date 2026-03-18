Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board likely to release results of remaining 38 subjects soon

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) is likely to release the exam results for the remaining 43 subjects next week in a phased manner. The exams were held for the recruitment of more than 2,700 assistant professors in government arts and science colleges.
The board had recently released the results for only five subjects, including History Education, Human Rights, Indian Culture and Tourism, Marine Biology, and Wildlife Biology. This led to criticisms from various quarters, including by Tamil Nadu All Government Colleges UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers' Association.
A senior official from the Higher Education Department said evaluation for the rest of the subjects were under way. "The results might be published in the next week," he said.
Clarifying that the model code of conduct that is in force in view of the State Assembly elections would not affect the result announcement, he said, "The evaluation process is continuously undertaken, and the mark list, and the list of certificate verification and interview would also be published in phased manner as and when the correction of answer sheets is completed."
However, V Thangaraj, State president, Tamil Nadu All Government Colleges UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers' Association said the delay in declaring written exam results for the remaining subjects while granting appointment orders only to candidates from some subjects would adversely affect the seniority of candidates awaiting future appointments.
"Results should be announced for all applicants, and after completing the whole process, including the interviews, appointment orders should be issued for all candidates on the same day," he said.