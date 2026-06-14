Tamil Nadu: Tata factory served notice for polluting groundwater

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has issued a show-cause notice to Tata Electronics Private Limited's Phase-I facility in Krishnagiri district, for violations of conditions in its Consent to Operate and citing evidence of possible groundwater contamination in adjoining agricultural lands.
The notice, dated May 25, 2026, was issued by the District Environmental Engineer, Hosur, based on repeated complaints from the owners of farm lands located near the unit at Thimjepalli and Ayyaranpalli villages in Denkanikottai taluk.
Farmers had alleged that wastewater from the facility was being discharged into an open channel leading to a nearby lake and adjoining lands, and that wastewater was being stored within the premises in pond-like structures, contaminating nearby agricultural fields and open wells.
According to the TNPCB, inspections were carried out on multiple occasions. An analysis of samples collected from a rainwater harvesting pond within the premises reportedly found elevated levels of biochemical oxygen demand, chemical oxygen demand and total dissolved solids compared with normal rainwater characteristics.
The pollution control board stated that the elevated parameters observed in the rainwater harvesting pond on the northern side of the facility indicated the discharge of treated or untreated wastewater into the pond. It alleged that overflow from the pond had led to contamination of groundwater in open wells situated in adjacent agricultural lands. The board also noted that the company had not taken corrective action on certain instructions issued following an earlier inspection in December 2025.
The TNPCB directed the company to explain within 15 days why penal action should not be initiated under Sections 44 and 45A of the Act and why directives should not be issued for closure of the unit and stoppage of power supply under Section 33A.
Tata Electronics spokesperson said the company is committed to responsible business practices and protection of the environment and local communities. Immediately after hearing from the TNPCB, we commissioned an independent analysis through an accredited laboratory. The independent study determined that we are in full compliance with all regulatory norms."