Tamil Nadu: Tata factory served notice for polluting groundwater

The notice, dated May 25, 2026, was issued by the District Environmental Engineer, Hosur, based on repeated complaints from the owners of farm lands located near the unit at Thimjepalli and Ayyaranpalli villages in Denkanikottai taluk.

Farmers had alleged that wastewater from the facility was being discharged into an open channel leading to a nearby lake and adjoining lands, and that wastewater was being stored within the premises in pond-like structures, contaminating nearby agricultural fields and open wells.