Tamil Nadu: Tasmac unions plan state-wide indefinite strike

TIRUCHY: The Tasmac staff union's state general body meeting held here on Thursday decided to stage an indefinite strike with the support of as many as 20 employees' unions for the regularisation of employment and pension.
The meeting was held in Tiruchy, chaired by P Muruganandam, the state vice-president of the Tasmac Employees Union in the presence of State General Secretary Kothandam. During the meeting, it was discussed that there are around 24,000 employees on roll in Tasmac for the past 23 years, and the union has been fighting for its rights for the past 20 years.
“Our major demands are regularisation of employment, time scale wages and pension, and the government had promised to fulfil the demands but failed to do so. We continued a protest for the past few months, and the officials who held talks with us assured us to fulfil the demands within four months, but it has not been fulfilled so far," said Muruganandam.
He also said that the union has decided to hold talks with the other government employees' union and stage an indefinite strike until the demands are fulfilled.