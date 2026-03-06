Tamil Nadu: Talks fail, govt doctors warn of intensified stir

The protest, however, was temporarily suspended after the hospital administration denied permission to continue the agitation inside the campus and recommended police action. FOGDA coordinators said the protest was launched to draw attention to the government’s delay in addressing the demands of government doctors.

“When we attempted to begin the indefinite hunger strike near the MMC pillar, the college dean refused permission to hold the protest within the hospital premises and sought police assistance,” the federation said in a statement.

Amid the developments, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) P Senthilkumar invited the protesting doctors for discussions. Representatives of the federation participated in the meeting but said the talks ended without a concrete assurance.

Following the meeting, doctors attempted to continue the hunger strike by sitting on the premises, but police personnel did not permit them to sit in protest, forcing them to continue the fast while standing. Later in the evening, the MMC dean issued a written order refusing permission for any protest within the campus and recommended police intervention.

FOGDA coordinators subsequently decided to temporarily suspend the hunger strike. They said agitation could resume with greater intensity in the coming days if the demands remain unaddressed.