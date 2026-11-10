Tamil Nadu: Suspecting extramarital lover’s fidelity, man takes her to forest area, slits her throat

Meanwhile, Durga Prasad, too, doubted Manimegalai for her talking for hours with other men and suspected her of having affairs with them. On Saturday, Durga Prasad took Manimegalai to the Senrapalayam reserve forest area to discuss their relationship. During the discussion, the woman allegedly asked him to return the money she had given him in the earlier occasions, which infuriated him further. He then took a knife and slit her throat and fled the scene, leaving her to die.

The Pennalurpet police who were proving a missing complaint found that she was last seen with Durga Prasad and traced him. The woman's body was recovered after which the body was moved to a hospital for post-mortem examination. The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.