Tamil Nadu: Suspecting extramarital lover’s fidelity, man takes her to forest area, slits her throat

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur district police arrested a 25-year-old man, an Andhra Pradesh native, for allegedly murdering his 24-year-old lover after taking her to a forest area near Uthukkottai in the district on Saturday.
Officials said the accused, who was in an extra-marital relationship with the woman, suspected her of having affairs with other men and murdered her.
The deceased, Manimegalai, was a resident of Sengakarai village. She had married Rajesh, a native of Karani village near Uthukkottai, few years ago. Manimegalai got acquainted with the accused, Durga Prasad when they worked together at a factory and developed a relationship. After learning about the relationship, Rajesh separated from Manimegalai and she returned to her grandmother's home in Sengakarai.
Meanwhile, Durga Prasad, too, doubted Manimegalai for her talking for hours with other men and suspected her of having affairs with them. On Saturday, Durga Prasad took Manimegalai to the Senrapalayam reserve forest area to discuss their relationship. During the discussion, the woman allegedly asked him to return the money she had given him in the earlier occasions, which infuriated him further. He then took a knife and slit her throat and fled the scene, leaving her to die.
The Pennalurpet police who were proving a missing complaint found that she was last seen with Durga Prasad and traced him. The woman's body was recovered after which the body was moved to a hospital for post-mortem examination. The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.