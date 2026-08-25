Tamil Nadu: Suspect out on bail hacked to death by gang

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man who was on his way to the Vengal police station in Tiruvallur district was hacked to death by a gang near Pagalmedu village on Tuesday (August 25) morning.
The deceased was identified as Marimuthu of Chittatoor near Vengal. He worked as a driver.
Police have secured three persons in connection with the murder and have launched a search for other suspects.
According to the police, Marimuthu was an accused in a case for threatening an electricity board employee with a knife. As part of the bail condition, he was supposed to sign everyday at Vengal Police Station.
On Tuesday (August 25), he was riding his two-wheeler towards the police station when a car rammed into his bike. Marimuthu who fell off the bike, was rounded up by a gang wielding weapons. Before Marimuthu could escape, the gang rained blows on him and fled in the car.
As the car was being driven at high speed after the murder, the driver lost control and crashed into the compound wall of a house and stopped. Hearing the commotion, residents rushed to the spot. On seeing knives and weapons inside the car, the public caught three members of the gang and alerted police.
Upon information, police rushed to the scene on information and moved the grievously injured Marimuthu to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The arrested persons were identified as Kalanidhi (24), Dheena (25) and Naresh (21). Police recovered knives from the car and are searching for two others who escaped.
Probe revealed that Marimuthu was allegedly in a relationship with Dheena’s sister. She had reportedly been living separately from her husband and later died by suicide last year.
Police said that Dheeena held Marimuthu responsible for her failed marriage and death and assembled a gang to kill him. Further investigations are underway.