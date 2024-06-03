Tamil Nadu Supplementary Exam 2024 schedule for Classes 11 and 12 out; check dates and other details here

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has released the supplementary exams schedule for students of Classes 11 and 12 who did not pass certain subjects in the 2023-24 board examinations held in March. Students who have applied for supplementary exams through their schools and district service centres are eligible to write the exams.

For Class 12 students, the supplementary exams will be conducted from June 24 to July 1.

For Class 11 students, the exams will be held between July 2 and July 9.

As per the DGE, the Class 12 supplementary exams will begin with a language paper on June 24 followed by the English paper on June 25.

On June 26, students will have to appear for the following papers: computer applications, political science, and nursing (vocational). This is followed by physics and economics papers on June 28, biology, botany and history on June 29, and mathematics, commerce, nutrition and dietetics papers on July 1.

For Class 12, supplementary exams for bio-chemistry, advanced language (Tamil), and nursing (vocational) are scheduled on July 5. It is followed by biology, history, and basic automobile engineering papers on June 6. Mathematics, zoology and commerce papers are scheduled for July 8 while chemistry and accountancy is on July 9.