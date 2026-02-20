Tamil Nadu: Subject teachers to be scribes for board exams

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has revoked the plan to appoint student volunteers as scribes for students with disability writing Class 10 and 12 board exams. Instead, subject teachers will serve as scribes.
During a consultation meeting held by the Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, it was informed that student-volunteers from engineering, arts, and science colleges, and those associated with the Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) scheme, would be scribes this year.
However, on Thursday evening, the decision was revoked.
“We conducted a demo with volunteers for disabled students writing classes 10 and 12 board exams.
The results were not as positive as anticipated. Hence, we’ll engage subject teachers as scribes this year,” an official added.