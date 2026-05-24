Tamil Nadu: Sub-inspector suspended for sending obscene messages to complainant

DINDIGUL: A police sub-inspector attached to the Neykkarappatti Taluk police station near Palani was suspended after he allegedly sent obscene WhatsApp messages to a woman who had approached the station to file a complaint.
The suspended officer was identified as Rajagopal (34), police said.
According to sources, a 23-year-old woman from a village near Palani had visited the police station a few days ago to lodge a complaint related to an assault issue. Rajagopal allegedly obtained her mobile number, stating that he needed to contact her regarding the inquiry.
However, the officer later allegedly sent obscene messages to the woman through WhatsApp. Shocked by the messages, the woman informed her family members and subsequently filed complaints with Dindigul Range DIG Sasimohan, Superintendent of Police Pradeep, and Deputy Superintendent Dhananjeyan.
Senior police officials conducted an inquiry into the complaint. During the inquiry, it was confirmed that the sub-inspector had sent obscene messages to the complainant, police sources said.
Rajagopal was initially transferred to the Armed Reserve. Subsequently, DIG Sasimohan ordered his suspension.
Further action is underway.