Tamil Nadu student's death: FIR registered against headmistress

MADURAI: Madurai Police on Friday registered an FIR against the headmistress of a Government Model Higher Secondary School, Usilampatti, following a complaint by a mother in connection with the death by suicide of her daughter, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste community.
According to the police, P Thavamani, in her complaint, alleged that the headmistress had humiliated her daughter when they went to the school seeking admission for the girl to Class XI.
Thavamani had taken her daughter to the school after the girl did not join Class XI where she completed Class X. She secured 415 marks in Class X.
When they approached the government school for admission on August 24, the headmistress allegedly became angry and asked the girl to leave the school when she allegedly told her mother not to fold her hands while seeking admission, according to the complaint.
The girl was in distress when she returned home with her mother. The following day, they went to the school where the girl had completed Class X and collected her Transfer Certificate. The girl died by suicide later that evening.
The police said the complaint did not mention any caste-related remarks by the headmistress. However, they would examine the CCTV footage from the school and consult the Revenue Department before taking further action.
The District Child Welfare Committee and the District Education Department will also conduct separate inquiries into the incident. Further action will be taken based on their findings.