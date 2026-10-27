Tamil Nadu: State-level achievement survey to be held for classes 3, 5 & 8 in January

The survey will cover 38,042 government and government-aided schools in TN. For Class 8, the survey will cover 16,539 schools.

The state project director of Samagra Shiksha, director of School Education and director of Elementary Education have issued instructions to Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) and principals of District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) to prepare students and identify teachers who will serve as assessment invigilators. The survey, held once every two years, evaluates students’ understanding and application of concepts rather than rote learning.

The previous SLAS was conducted in the 2024-25 academic year, and the results were used to implement the THIRAN Iyakkam initiative across the state.