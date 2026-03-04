Tamil Nadu: Startup Tamil Nadu launches training initiative for women

The first batch comprises participants from Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur selected through an application process. As part of the launch, the cohort began with a two-day bootcamp designed to help participants convert business ideas into structured, actionable plans.

The training curriculum includes sessions on refining business concepts, developing viable business blueprints, strengthening pitch communication, identifying risks through structured exercises, and improving leadership and decision-making capabilities.