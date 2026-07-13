Tamil Nadu: Stakeholders call for revamp of dormant child rights commissions

With DCWSS itself lacking an administrative head and necessary staff, the plight of TNCPCR is deteriorating every passing day, allege child rights activists. “It’s vital that it’s operated as an independent body, like other states. Also, funding for TNCPCR needs to be increased. From Rs 56 lakh per year, the funding was reduced to Rs 48 lakh and at present, it receives only Rs 40 lakh, whereas the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) gets an allocation of Rs 7 crore,” said a TNCPCR member. “Due to a lack of funding, there are not enough resource persons, advocates, counselling rooms for children, counsellors, allowance, etc.”

TNCPCR is an apex monitoring body that oversees the RTE, Pocso, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. But there are no mechanisms by which members can function efficiently. “With the current commission to remain active till June 2028, it’s vital that the government intervenes,” urged another TNCPCR member.