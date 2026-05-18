Tamil Nadu: SSLC results on May 20, school reopening on June 1

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination results will be released on May 20, said School Education Minister Rajmohan
The SSLC examinations were conducted from March 11 to April 6, with nearly 9 lakh candidates appearing for the exams, including 8,82,806 school students and 13,744 private candidates, across Tamil Nadu.
After completion of valuation work at centres across the State, marks were uploaded online and final result-processing activities were carried out by the School Education and Examinations departments.
Students can check their results using their roll number and date of birth on the official websites www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in
The minister also said schools across Tamil Nadu would reopen on June 1 after the summer vacation. Training programmes for teachers on the newly introduced textbooks will be conducted from June 1 to 3. Minister Rajmohan also released new textbooks for Classes 1 to 3.