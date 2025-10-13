Coldrif cough syrup deaths: Tamil Nadu shuts down Sresan Pharma permanently

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Drug Control department has permanently shut down Sresan Pharmaceuticals after detecting a highly toxic chemical compound, Diethylene Glycol (DEG), in its Coldrif syrup. The contaminated drug has been linked to multiple child deaths in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, prompting swift and stringent action by State authorities.

According to the Health and Family Welfare department, the Tamil Nadu Drug Control department received an urgent communication from the Madhya Pradesh Drug Control Authority on October 1, flagging the syrup as potentially lethal. Acting with remarkable promptness, a team led by the Senior Drugs Inspector carried out a surprise inspection at the company’s manufacturing facility that same evening.

Within hours, the sale of Coldrif syrup was banned across Tamil Nadu, and samples were dispatched to the Government Drugs Testing Laboratory in Chennai. Laboratory analysis revealed a shocking 48.6% concentration of Diethylene Glycol, a deadly industrial solvent that can cause severe poisoning and organ failure, in blatant violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

Following this alarming discovery, the department issued an immediate Stop Production Order on October 3 and sealed the factory premises. Notices were served to the company, demanding an explanation for its gross negligence. Investigations further revealed that the tainted batch (SR-13) had been distributed to Odisha and Puducherry, prompting the State to issue emergency alerts to those regions.

On October 9, the company’s 75-year-old owner, Ranganathan, was arrested in Chennai’s Ashok Nagar through a coordinated operation between the Tamil Nadu Police and the Madhya Pradesh Special Investigation Team.

Meanwhile, two senior drug inspectors from Kancheepuram have been suspended for dereliction of duty, and the State government has ordered a comprehensive statewide inspection of all pharmaceutical manufacturing units to ensure safety and compliance.

ALSO READ: Killer cough syrup: ED targets drug manufacturer and suspended drug control officials in Tamil Nadu